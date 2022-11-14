A correction may be in store for Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) shares?

As of close of business last night, Stryve Foods Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.39, up 26.80% from its previous closing price of $0.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0824 from its previous closing price. On the day, 493716 shares were traded. SNAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3001.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SNAX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Boever Christopher J. bought 30,000 shares for $0.67 per share. The transaction valued at 20,100 led to the insider holds 2,633,969 shares of the business.

Boever Christopher J. bought 35,000 shares of SNAX for $23,100 on Aug 30. The CEO now owns 2,603,969 shares after completing the transaction at $0.66 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, Christenson Gregory Stephen, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 75,000 shares for $0.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 48,750 and bolstered with 67,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNAX has reached a high of $5.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4550, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1686.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SNAX traded 284.31K shares on average per day over the past three months and 297.55k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.36M. Insiders hold about 17.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SNAX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 153k with a Short Ratio of 0.31M, compared to 252.69k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.70% and a Short% of Float of 0.76%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.09 and -$1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$0.57.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $7.95M. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.06M to a low estimate of $7.85M. As of the current estimate, Stryve Foods Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.06M, an estimated decrease of -12.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.14M, an increase of 33.70% over than the figure of -$12.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.9M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.08M, up 17.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $54.78M and the low estimate is $39.39M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.