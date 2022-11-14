A correction may be in store for Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) shares?

In the latest session, Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) closed at $34.35 up 4.09% from its previous closing price of $33.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1444498 shares were traded. SYNH stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.83.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Syneos Health Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on November 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $27 from $55 previously.

On October 18, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $85 to $53.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 28 when Brooks Michael Lee sold 500 shares for $78.00 per share. The transaction valued at 39,000 led to the insider holds 9,342 shares of the business.

Brooks Michael Lee sold 1,002 shares of SYNH for $78,156 on Jul 28. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 47,552 shares after completing the transaction at $78.00 per share. On Jul 21, another insider, Brooks Michael Lee, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 500 shares for $76.00 each. As a result, the insider received 38,000 and left with 9,842 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Syneos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYNH has reached a high of $104.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.16.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SYNH has traded an average of 1.04M shares per day and 2.92M over the past ten days. A total of 102.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.25M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SYNH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.67M with a Short Ratio of 1.85M, compared to 1.66M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.63% and a Short% of Float of 1.63%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.34 and a low estimate of $1.24, while EPS last year was $1.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.39, with high estimates of $1.47 and low estimates of $1.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.05 and $4.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.98. EPS for the following year is $5.18, with 12 analysts recommending between $5.39 and $4.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.37B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.42B to a low estimate of $1.36B. As of the current estimate, Syneos Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.35B, an estimated increase of 1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.4B, an increase of 1.60% less than the figure of $1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.37B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYNH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.21B, up 4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.01B and the low estimate is $5.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.