A correction may be in store for Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) shares?

In the latest session, Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) closed at $29.94 up 7.08% from its previous closing price of $27.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1966950 shares were traded. VCYT stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.47.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Veracyte Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on January 07, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $52.

On June 15, 2021, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $45.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on June 15, 2021, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Kennedy Giulia C sold 1,023 shares for $25.00 per share. The transaction valued at 25,575 led to the insider holds 68,001 shares of the business.

Holstein Jens sold 8,720 shares of VCYT for $141,846 on Jun 14. The Director now owns 2,000 shares after completing the transaction at $16.27 per share. On Jun 10, another insider, Stapley Marc, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 60,000 shares for $16.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 980,094 and bolstered with 159,761 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VCYT has reached a high of $49.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.42.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VCYT has traded an average of 978.54K shares per day and 1.4M over the past ten days. A total of 71.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.03M. Shares short for VCYT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.88M with a Short Ratio of 3.80M, compared to 3.61M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.42% and a Short% of Float of 6.15%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.82. EPS for the following year is -$0.66, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $66.44M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $68.59M to a low estimate of $64.41M. As of the current estimate, Veracyte Inc.’s year-ago sales were $60.37M, an estimated increase of 10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.07M, an increase of 5.50% less than the figure of $10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $72.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $69.19M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VCYT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $279.27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $274M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $277.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $219.51M, up 26.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $318.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $326.62M and the low estimate is $308M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.