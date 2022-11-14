A glimpse at Agrify Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) closed at $1.14 up 25.19% from its previous closing price of $0.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2294 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1403008 shares were traded. AGFY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9298.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Agrify Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 01, 2021, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.

On July 23, 2021, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on July 23, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 when Chang Raymond Nobu bought 5,000 shares for $2.50 per share. The transaction valued at 12,500 led to the insider holds 15,000 shares of the business.

Chang Raymond Nobu bought 10,000 shares of AGFY for $26,100 on May 16. The CEO and Chairman now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.61 per share. On May 13, another insider, Chang Raymond Nobu, who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the company, bought 34,600 shares for $2.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 90,984 and bolstered with 538,454 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGFY has reached a high of $235.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2760, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.7381.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AGFY has traded an average of 1.65M shares per day and 1.84M over the past ten days. A total of 2.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.52M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AGFY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 622.89k with a Short Ratio of 0.30M, compared to 340.42k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23.35% and a Short% of Float of 24.62%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$4.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$4.6 and a low estimate of -$4.7, while EPS last year was -$4.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$4.65, with high estimates of -$4.5 and low estimates of -$4.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$43.9 and -$49.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$46.93. EPS for the following year is -$11.05, with 2 analysts recommending between -$7.4 and -$14.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $14.27M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $15.44M to a low estimate of $12.76M. As of the current estimate, Agrify Corporation’s year-ago sales were $13.69M, an estimated increase of 4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.98M, a decrease of -44.70% less than the figure of $4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.7M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGFY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $74.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $72.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $73.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.86M, up 22.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $68.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $84.85M and the low estimate is $47.75M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.