A glimpse at Charge Enterprises Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE) closed at $2.78 up 23.56% from its previous closing price of $2.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1561957 shares were traded. CRGE stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Charge Enterprises Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on October 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.50.

On May 23, 2022, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Harper-Denson Craig sold 7,500 shares for $2.62 per share. The transaction valued at 19,650 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Harper-Denson Craig sold 7,500 shares of CRGE for $20,550 on Aug 30. The COO, CCO, Secretary now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $2.74 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Harper-Denson Craig, who serves as the COO, CCO, Secretary of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $4.45 each. As a result, the insider received 55,625 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRGE has reached a high of $8.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9808, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7334.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRGE has traded an average of 658.08K shares per day and 776.14k over the past ten days. A total of 188.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.25M. Insiders hold about 14.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CRGE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.26M with a Short Ratio of 5.07M, compared to 6.53M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.55% and a Short% of Float of 3.73%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $786.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $841.12M and the low estimate is $732.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.