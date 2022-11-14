A Stock You Should Be Looking At: MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

After finishing at $277.47 in the prior trading day, MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) closed at $283.30, up 2.10%. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 508166 shares were traded. MKTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $284.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $270.61.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MKTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $285.

On August 17, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $231.

Compass Point Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on April 21, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $275.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Roupie Christophe Pierre Danie sold 1,740 shares for $285.03 per share. The transaction valued at 495,952 led to the insider holds 5,318 shares of the business.

Prager Richard Leon bought 1,000 shares of MKTX for $271,245 on Apr 22. The Director now owns 2,149 shares after completing the transaction at $271.25 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Themelis Nicholas, who serves as the Chief Information Officer of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $364.89 each. As a result, the insider received 729,777 and left with 8,544 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MarketAxess’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MKTX has reached a high of $422.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $217.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 241.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 282.15.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 370.18K shares per day over the past 3-months and 442.93k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 37.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.67M. Shares short for MKTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 753.81k with a Short Ratio of 0.85M, compared to 750.26k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.00% and a Short% of Float of 2.30%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MKTX’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.46, compared to 2.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.66.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.76 and a low estimate of $1.39, while EPS last year was $1.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.96, with high estimates of $2.18 and low estimates of $1.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.91 and $6.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.67. EPS for the following year is $7.51, with 12 analysts recommending between $8.17 and $7.02.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $177.11M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $186.3M to a low estimate of $172.07M. As of the current estimate, MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $165.06M, an estimated increase of 7.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $203.28M, an increase of 8.60% over than the figure of $7.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $215.06M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $192M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MKTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $736M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $708.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $718.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $698.95M, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $798.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $827M and the low estimate is $778M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.