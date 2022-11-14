A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE)

The price of Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ: NUWE) closed at $0.20 in the last session, up 5.26% from day before closing price of $0.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 600087 shares were traded. NUWE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1900.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NUWE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUWE has reached a high of $1.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4726, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7138.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NUWE traded on average about 3.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 435.02k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 31.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.88M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NUWE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 773.22k with a Short Ratio of 0.24M, compared to 69.53k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.34% and a Short% of Float of 7.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.42, while EPS last year was -$0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.8 and -$1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.39. EPS for the following year is -$1.1, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.43 and -$1.63.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.28M. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.4M to a low estimate of $2.07M. As of the current estimate, Nuwellis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.85M, an estimated increase of 23.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.46M, an increase of 49.80% over than the figure of $23.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.28M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NUWE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.92M, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.18M and the low estimate is $10.36M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.