A Stock You Should Be Looking At: ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)

The price of ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) closed at $19.10 in the last session, up 56.43% from day before closing price of $12.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 730752 shares were traded. PIXY stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.85.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PIXY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PIXY has reached a high of $203.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.05.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PIXY traded on average about 728.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 108.56k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 9.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.06M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PIXY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.51k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 91.96k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.13% and a Short% of Float of 0.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.