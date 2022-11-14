Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) closed the day trading at $24.59 up 4.82% from the previous closing price of $23.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2438606 shares were traded. AEHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.35.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AEHR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 137.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 when RICHMOND DONALD P. II sold 21,910 shares for $21.00 per share. The transaction valued at 460,110 led to the insider holds 193,358 shares of the business.

OLIPHANT LAURA sold 1,083 shares of AEHR for $23,874 on Oct 25. The Director now owns 21,283 shares after completing the transaction at $22.04 per share. On Oct 24, another insider, OLIPHANT LAURA, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,806 shares for $22.00 each. As a result, the insider received 127,732 and left with 22,366 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Aehr’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 75.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEHR has reached a high of $26.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.32.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AEHR traded about 1.72M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AEHR traded about 1.75M shares per day. A total of 27.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.24M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AEHR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.44M with a Short Ratio of 4.35M, compared to 2.35M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.51% and a Short% of Float of 13.67%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.56 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.54. EPS for the following year is $0.88, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.04 and $0.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $70.96M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $64.17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $67.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.83M, up 32.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $101.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $102.89M and the low estimate is $99.47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.