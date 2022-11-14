An average trading volume for Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $3.38 in the prior trading day, Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) closed at $3.59, up 6.21%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2394514 shares were traded. QUOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of QUOT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 09, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when GESSOW ANDREW J bought 6,000 shares for $1.80 per share. The transaction valued at 10,800 led to the insider holds 141,375 shares of the business.

GESSOW ANDREW J bought 5,000 shares of QUOT for $9,150 on Sep 01. The Director now owns 375,108 shares after completing the transaction at $1.83 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, GESSOW ANDREW J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $1.93 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,630 and bolstered with 135,375 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QUOT has reached a high of $7.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3458, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0735.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.88M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 95.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.05M. Insiders hold about 8.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.50% stake in the company. Shares short for QUOT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.94M with a Short Ratio of 1.77M, compared to 4.69M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.02% and a Short% of Float of 2.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $72.34M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $74.74M to a low estimate of $69.95M. As of the current estimate, Quotient Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $135.88M, an estimated decrease of -46.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $81.14M, a decrease of -44.60% over than the figure of -$46.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $89.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $73.21M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QUOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $306.74M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $295.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $301.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $521.49M, down -42.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $335.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $340.59M and the low estimate is $330.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.