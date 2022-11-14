An investigation into LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $20.32 in the prior trading day, LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) closed at $21.66, up 6.59%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1308245 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RAMP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 15, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $48.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when TOMLIN DEBORA B bought 528 shares for $18.92 per share. The transaction valued at 9,990 led to the insider holds 22,748 shares of the business.

BATTELLE JOHN L. bought 236 shares of RAMP for $5,001 on Sep 14. The Director now owns 34,467 shares after completing the transaction at $21.19 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, Hussain Mohsin, who serves as the CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of the company, sold 8,880 shares for $20.34 each. As a result, the insider received 180,619 and left with 124,120 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RAMP has reached a high of $56.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.17.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 788.51K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.11M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 67.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.43M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RAMP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.74M with a Short Ratio of 2.53M, compared to 2.55M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.08% and a Short% of Float of 4.81%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.45. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.87 and $0.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RAMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $598M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $568.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $591.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $528.66M, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $666.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $703.57M and the low estimate is $599M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.