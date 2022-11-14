An investigation into Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI)’s technical aspects

The price of Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI) closed at $0.08 in the last session, up 8.91% from day before closing price of $0.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0067 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1952167 shares were traded. PALI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0819 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0751.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PALI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Finley John David bought 19,481 shares for $0.14 per share. The transaction valued at 2,799 led to the insider holds 148,727 shares of the business.

Finley John David bought 7,350 shares of PALI for $1,176 on Aug 23. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 129,246 shares after completing the transaction at $0.16 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Hallam Thomas, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 40,000 shares for $0.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,000 and bolstered with 57,592 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Palisade’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PALI has reached a high of $2.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1100, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5236.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PALI traded on average about 5.80M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.91M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 71.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.39M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PALI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 183.62k with a Short Ratio of 0.20M, compared to 949.15k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.26% and a Short% of Float of 0.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.49 and -$0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.23.