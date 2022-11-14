An investigation into Sight Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT)’s technical aspects

The price of Sight Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SGHT) closed at $11.28 in the last session, up 34.93% from day before closing price of $8.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1029674 shares were traded. SGHT stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.12.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SGHT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.40 and its Current Ratio is at 16.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 26, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Encrantz Staffan bought 250,000 shares for $8.49 per share. The transaction valued at 2,123,725 led to the insider holds 551,802 shares of the business.

Encrantz Staffan bought 300,000 shares of SGHT for $2,460,000 on May 16. The Director now owns 301,802 shares after completing the transaction at $8.20 per share. On May 13, another insider, Selnick Jesse, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $8.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 41,400 and bolstered with 249,225 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGHT has reached a high of $24.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.89.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SGHT traded on average about 208.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 209.88k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 47.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.10M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SGHT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.8M with a Short Ratio of 1.71M, compared to 1.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.76% and a Short% of Float of 10.78%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.43 and a low estimate of -$0.49, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.4 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.83 and -$1.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.88. EPS for the following year is -$1.45, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.87 and -$1.89.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $17.69M. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.9M to a low estimate of $17.4M. As of the current estimate, Sight Sciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.25M, an estimated increase of 44.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.59M, an increase of 33.40% less than the figure of $44.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.7M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $70.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $68.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $69.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.96M, up 41.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $90.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $95.28M and the low estimate is $86.79M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.