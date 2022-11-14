Analysis of Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX): Selected Notes

The closing price of Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) was $0.50 for the day, down -19.20% from the previous closing price of $0.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1188 from its previous closing price. On the day, 767527 shares were traded. ENTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6188 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4725.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ENTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.70 and its Current Ratio is at 12.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Aegis Capital on March 22, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when Ellis Sean bought 14,900 shares for $1.64 per share. The transaction valued at 24,406 led to the insider holds 32,100 shares of the business.

LIEBERMAN GERALD M bought 19,491 shares of ENTX for $32,803 on Jul 21. The Director now owns 160,209 shares after completing the transaction at $1.68 per share. On Jan 20, another insider, Schwartz Phillip, who serves as the President of R&D of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $2.52 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,250 and bolstered with 607,410 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 44.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENTX has reached a high of $3.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9926, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7971.

Shares Statistics:

ENTX traded an average of 79.79K shares per day over the past three months and 183.65k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.16M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ENTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 67.39k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 57.31k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.23% and a Short% of Float of 0.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.63, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $70k to a low estimate of $70k. As of the current estimate, Entera Bio Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $60k, an estimated increase of 16.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $90k, a decrease of -45.50% less than the figure of $16.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $90k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $90k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $110k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $110k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $110k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $571k, down -80.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $400k in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $400k and the low estimate is $400k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 263.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.