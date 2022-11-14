Analysis of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI): Selected Notes

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) closed the day trading at $11.38 down -5.09% from the previous closing price of $11.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 25642556 shares were traded. GFI stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.05.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GFI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on March 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gold’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GFI has reached a high of $17.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.77.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GFI traded about 11.58M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GFI traded about 29.55M shares per day. A total of 890.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 856.17M. Shares short for GFI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 56.37M with a Short Ratio of 57.25M, compared to 47.46M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

GFI’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.34, up from 0.33 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.03. The current Payout Ratio is 14.40% for GFI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 20, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1161:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.