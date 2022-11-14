Are analysts optimistic about Coherent Corp.’s (NASDAQ:COHR) stock?

Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ: COHR) closed the day trading at $38.74 up 10.40% from the previous closing price of $35.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3338068 shares were traded. COHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.95.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of COHR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 344.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $45 from $63 previously.

On November 04, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $60 to $52.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Coherent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 98.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COHR has reached a high of $75.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.24.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, COHR traded about 1.89M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, COHR traded about 2.09M shares per day. A total of 138.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.45M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.30% stake in the company. Shares short for COHR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.81M with a Short Ratio of 6.55M, compared to 6.35M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.92% and a Short% of Float of 5.74%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.77, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.93 and $2.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.64. EPS for the following year is $4.5, with 12 analysts recommending between $5.43 and $3.38.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $1.35B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.37B to a low estimate of $1.32B. As of the current estimate, Coherent Corp.’s year-ago sales were $808.61M, an estimated increase of 66.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.32B, up 63.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.18B and the low estimate is $5.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.