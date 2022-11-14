Are analysts optimistic about DocuSign Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DOCU) stock?

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) closed the day trading at $53.00 up 16.48% from the previous closing price of $45.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10922466 shares were traded. DOCU stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.47.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DOCU, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 03, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $73 to $47.

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $58.MoffettNathanson initiated its Underperform rating on September 22, 2022, with a $58 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when OLRICH SCOTT V. sold 255 shares for $110.31 per share. The transaction valued at 28,129 led to the insider holds 40,060 shares of the business.

OLRICH SCOTT V. sold 3,948 shares of DOCU for $434,623 on Apr 05. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 230,663 shares after completing the transaction at $110.09 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, OLRICH SCOTT V., who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 835 shares for $109.99 each. As a result, the insider received 91,844 and left with 40,315 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 26.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOCU has reached a high of $275.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.94.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DOCU traded about 4.98M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DOCU traded about 5.29M shares per day. A total of 200.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 197.79M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DOCU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.14M with a Short Ratio of 15.82M, compared to 19.52M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.04% and a Short% of Float of 9.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.86 and $1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.65. EPS for the following year is $1.88, with 20 analysts recommending between $2.45 and $1.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOCU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.11B, up 17.60% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.83B and the low estimate is $2.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.