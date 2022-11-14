Are AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) closed at $4.66 up 17.68% from its previous closing price of $3.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.7000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2042746 shares were traded. AVPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AvePoint Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 229.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on November 04, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.50.

On March 21, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $7.

On January 11, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on January 11, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 17 when Wu Sophia sold 32,000 shares for $6.36 per share. The transaction valued at 203,626 led to the insider holds 154,343 shares of the business.

Jiang Tianyi bought 39,000 shares of AVPT for $250,938 on Dec 02. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 172,000 shares after completing the transaction at $6.43 per share. On Nov 24, another insider, Wu Sophia, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 35,000 shares for $7.03 each. As a result, the insider received 245,920 and left with 109,499 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVPT has reached a high of $9.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0734, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9089.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AVPT has traded an average of 626.48K shares per day and 833.36k over the past ten days. A total of 182.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.52M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AVPT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.34M with a Short Ratio of 5.88M, compared to 7.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.42% and a Short% of Float of 4.86%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.05 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $62.66M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $63M to a low estimate of $62M. As of the current estimate, AvePoint Inc.’s year-ago sales were $53.93M, an estimated increase of 16.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $63.1M, an increase of 17.20% over than the figure of $16.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $62M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $232.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $230M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $231.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $191.91M, up 20.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $279.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $289.7M and the low estimate is $273M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.