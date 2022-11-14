Are NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) closed at $1.00 up 13.33% from its previous closing price of $0.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1176 from its previous closing price. On the day, 601220 shares were traded. NRXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8702.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 29 when Javitt Daniel C. sold 784,063 shares for $1.01 per share. The transaction valued at 791,433 led to the insider holds 9,872,901 shares of the business.

Javitt Daniel C. sold 86,459 shares of NRXP for $55,861 on Jun 07. The 10% Owner now owns 12,656,964 shares after completing the transaction at $0.65 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Javitt Daniel C., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 115,657 shares for $0.67 each. As a result, the insider received 76,947 and left with 12,743,423 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRXP has reached a high of $10.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7711, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3811.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NRXP has traded an average of 347.16K shares per day and 266.74k over the past ten days. A total of 65.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.29M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NRXP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.47M with a Short Ratio of 1.27M, compared to 1.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.17% and a Short% of Float of 3.87%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.56 and -$0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.42.