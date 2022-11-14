As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) offers stability

The closing price of Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) was $0.10 for the day, up 16.22% from the previous closing price of $0.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0139 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19421022 shares were traded. OTIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1096 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0857.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OTIC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 24, 2019, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when Weber David Allen sold 11,243 shares for $2.41 per share. The transaction valued at 27,129 led to the insider holds 377,499 shares of the business.

Savel Robert Michael II sold 3,325 shares of OTIC for $8,023 on Mar 28. The Chief Technical Officer now owns 145,735 shares after completing the transaction at $2.41 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, Foster Alan Charles, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 2,559 shares for $2.41 each. As a result, the insider received 6,175 and left with 177,017 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OTIC has reached a high of $2.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2154, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4297.

Shares Statistics:

OTIC traded an average of 1.48M shares per day over the past three months and 4.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 68.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.82M. Insiders hold about 2.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.50% stake in the company. Shares short for OTIC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 496.4k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 722.77k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.87% and a Short% of Float of 1.16%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.74 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.77. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.39 and -$0.85.