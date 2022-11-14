As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) offers stability

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) closed the day trading at $1.13 up 2.73% from the previous closing price of $1.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 884026 shares were traded. WETG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WETG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 89.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, WeTrade’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 125.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WETG has reached a high of $50.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0727, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4193.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WETG traded about 1.43M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WETG traded about 1.18M shares per day. A total of 283.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.13M. Insiders hold about 68.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.00% stake in the company. Shares short for WETG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 623.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.65M, compared to 459.01k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.32% and a Short% of Float of 0.61%.