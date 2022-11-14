CDLX (Cardlytics Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Cardlytics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.02, up 23.11% from its previous closing price of $4.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1702345 shares were traded. CDLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.79.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CDLX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on September 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $13 from $14 previously.

On July 14, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $72 to $15.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on July 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when BALEN JOHN V bought 3,000 shares for $3.80 per share. The transaction valued at 11,398 led to the insider holds 61,798 shares of the business.

BALEN JOHN V bought 6,000 shares of CDLX for $23,698 on Nov 08. The Director now owns 58,798 shares after completing the transaction at $3.95 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Christiansen Andrew, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 68 shares for $4.00 each. As a result, the insider received 272 and left with 21,413 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDLX has reached a high of $91.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.16.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CDLX traded 691.29K shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.24M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CDLX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.53M with a Short Ratio of 4.42M, compared to 4.52M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.78% and a Short% of Float of 19.74%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$1.02, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of -$0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.08 and -$1.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.54. EPS for the following year is -$1.14, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.32 and -$2.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $318.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $315.51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $316.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $267.12M, up 18.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $364.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $381.54M and the low estimate is $347.41M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.