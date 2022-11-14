Considering Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $15.53 in the prior trading day, Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) closed at $16.45, up 5.92%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4043598 shares were traded. LESL stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.45.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LESL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MKM Partners on October 04, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On August 08, 2022, Telsey Advisory Group Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $28 to $16.

Loop Capital Downgraded its Buy to Hold on June 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 26 when Gazaway Brad sold 3,335 shares for $14.82 per share. The transaction valued at 49,425 led to the insider holds 130,447 shares of the business.

LaBode Moyo sold 4,696 shares of LESL for $82,086 on May 12. The Chief Merchandising Officer now owns 11,554 shares after completing the transaction at $17.48 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, Weddell Steven M, who serves as the insider of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $19.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 495,000 and bolstered with 1,411,377 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Leslie’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LESL has reached a high of $24.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.22.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.86M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.05M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 182.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.88M. Shares short for LESL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 31.39M with a Short Ratio of 31.48M, compared to 23.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.15% and a Short% of Float of 19.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.93. EPS for the following year is $1, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.1 and $0.86.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $470.73M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $483M to a low estimate of $462.09M. As of the current estimate, Leslie’s Inc.’s year-ago sales were $408.93M, an estimated increase of 15.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $197.4M, an increase of 19.40% over than the figure of $15.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $202.88M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $190M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LESL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.34B, up 16.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.71B and the low estimate is $1.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.