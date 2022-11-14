Ebix Inc. (EBIX) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) closed the day trading at $23.62 up 3.69% from the previous closing price of $22.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1340075 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EBIX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on July 12, 2018, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $108.

On December 19, 2017, Sidoti reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $88 to $90.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ebix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EBIX has reached a high of $44.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.47.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EBIX traded about 416.02K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EBIX traded about 1.34M shares per day. A total of 30.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.26M. Insiders hold about 21.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EBIX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.17M with a Short Ratio of 6.21M, compared to 5.92M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.95% and a Short% of Float of 27.85%.

Dividends & Splits

EBIX’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.30, up from 0.30 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.88. The current Payout Ratio is 14.00% for EBIX, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.76 and $2.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.62. EPS for the following year is $3.37, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.44 and $3.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EBIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $976.74M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $974.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $975.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $994.94M, down -1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $972.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $977.85M and the low estimate is $968M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.