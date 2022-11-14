Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) closed the day trading at $32.74 up 2.28% from the previous closing price of $32.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 694482 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EVBG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on February 25, 2022, Reiterated its Equal Weight rating but revised its target price to $36 from $50 previously.

On February 25, 2022, Stifel reiterated its Hold rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $100 to $40.

Stephens reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on February 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $200 to $58.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when IRVIN VERNON sold 6,636 shares for $30.84 per share. The transaction valued at 204,634 led to the insider holds 15,865 shares of the business.

Nigam Ajay sold 29 shares of EVBG for $808 on Nov 09. The Chief Product Officer now owns 16,964 shares after completing the transaction at $27.85 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, IRVIN VERNON, who serves as the EVP & Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 4,443 shares for $27.85 each. As a result, the insider received 123,756 and left with 22,501 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVBG has reached a high of $139.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.28.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EVBG traded about 680.71K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EVBG traded about 895.12k shares per day. A total of 39.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.60M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EVBG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.07M with a Short Ratio of 1.65M, compared to 2.19M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.22% and a Short% of Float of 5.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and $0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.3 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $110.77M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $111M to a low estimate of $110.6M. As of the current estimate, Everbridge Inc.’s year-ago sales were $96.75M, an estimated increase of 14.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $116.18M, an increase of 13.00% less than the figure of $14.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $117.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $114.2M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVBG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $431.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $428.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $430.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $368.43M, up 16.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $491.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $498.2M and the low estimate is $478.53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.