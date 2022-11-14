Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) was $38.99 for the day, up 8.46% from the previous closing price of $35.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1211506 shares were traded. FVRR stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.65.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FVRR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 13, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $120.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FVRR has reached a high of $194.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.18.

Shares Statistics:

FVRR traded an average of 645.93K shares per day over the past three months and 889.57k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.35M. Insiders hold about 12.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FVRR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.05M with a Short Ratio of 3.37M, compared to 4.79M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.92% and a Short% of Float of 14.52%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.62 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.55. EPS for the following year is $1.08, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.29 and $0.74.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $81.78M to a low estimate of $79.1M. As of the current estimate, Fiverr International Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $71.1M, an estimated increase of 14.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $83.99M, an increase of 5.30% less than the figure of $14.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $87.62M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $82.68M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FVRR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $340.94M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $335.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $336.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $297.66M, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $394.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $415M and the low estimate is $376.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.