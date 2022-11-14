GROV (Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.23, up 2.50% from its previous closing price of $1.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 870207 shares were traded. GROV stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1200.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GROV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on June 27, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 13 when Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 21,846 shares for $1.45 per share. The transaction valued at 31,677 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 39,384 shares of GROV for $57,501 on Oct 12. The 10% Owner now owns 2,956 shares after completing the transaction at $1.46 per share. On Oct 10, another insider, Sculptor Capital Management, I, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 26,421 shares for $1.71 each. As a result, the insider received 45,180 and left with 8,286 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GROV has reached a high of $12.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8068, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.8046.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GROV traded 397.04K shares on average per day over the past three months and 213.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 162.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.88M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GROV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 231.14k with a Short Ratio of 0.20M, compared to 410.46k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.