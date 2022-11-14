Has Mobile Global Esports (MGAM) Stock Risen Last Session For A Reason?

Shares of Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ: MGAM), which just hired a new managing director, are up 6.11% at $0.96 in Friday’s after-hours trading.

Who has been named the new MD of MGAM?

Kim Meltzer, CVEP (Gamer Tag: “Esports Mom”), a well-known producer of esports events, has joined Mobile Global Esports (MGAM) as managing director. Over the course of her 30-year career, Kim has produced more than 500 corporate, entertainment, pharmaceutical, technology, and esports events. For more than 10 years, Kim has dedicated her career to helping businesses, the community, producers, publishers, developers, high school, college, and professional players, as well as influencers, at international esports events.

Kim, a finalist for the “Unsung Hero” category at the 2018 Esports Awards, tripled attendance by moving the tournament from London to the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and is now bringing it to Resorts World in Las Vegas on December 13, 2022. Additionally, she has the professional credential of a Certified Virtual Events Producer (CVEP).

The operations team at Mobile Global Esports has benefited greatly from Kim’s expertise and connections with premier esports companies and sponsors. Her inventive and inspiring ideas and motivation are contagious, and MGAM will benefit greatly from her global esports connections.

The goal of MGAM’s approach is to provide players value back while delivering top-tier events that address the demands of the international esports business and integrating Indian and south Asian gamers into the competitive esports scene on a global scale. Everyone participating, including investors, players, universities, sponsors, management, advisers, and event producers, is crucial to MGAM’s future since they all strive toward the same objectives while promoting connectivity, communication, and cooperation.

The equality efforts of MGAM:

The conclusion of a private placement priced at the market for Mobile Global Esports was recently announced by WestPark Capital, a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer. For college esports competitions involving Indian players, MGAM owns the trademark and intellectual property rights. The net proceeds from the offering were intended to be used by Mobile Global Esports (MGAM) to create championship esports competitions in India and its gaming platform. The offering’s exclusive placement agent was WestPark Capital, Inc.