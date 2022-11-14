Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $0.19 in the prior trading day, Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) closed at $0.21, up 10.27%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0196 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6014014 shares were traded. HLBZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1843.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HLBZ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 13 when Palella Salvatore bought 200,000 shares for $0.25 per share. The transaction valued at 50,000 led to the insider holds 5,404,102 shares of the business.

Palella Salvatore bought 79,365 shares of HLBZ for $100,000 on Aug 17. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 5,204,102 shares after completing the transaction at $1.26 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Palella Salvatore, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 252,636 shares for $3.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 757,908 and bolstered with 5,124,737 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLBZ has reached a high of $12.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3695, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4015.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.86M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.02M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 83.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.87M. Insiders hold about 7.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HLBZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 451.87k with a Short Ratio of 1.41M, compared to 528.65k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.71% and a Short% of Float of 1.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.7M and the low estimate is $56.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 243.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.