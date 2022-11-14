How is 2U Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TWOU) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of 2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) closed at $8.46 in the last session, down -3.42% from day before closing price of $8.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2283187 shares were traded. TWOU stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.73.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TWOU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on November 08, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $7 from $8 previously.

On July 25, 2022, Macquarie Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $11.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on May 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Peters Gregory K bought 49,663 shares for $10.07 per share. The transaction valued at 500,106 led to the insider holds 164,589 shares of the business.

CHERNIS MARK bought 10,000 shares of TWOU for $99,200 on Feb 15. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 349,939 shares after completing the transaction at $9.92 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Paucek Christopher J, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 26,040 shares for $9.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 251,026 and bolstered with 603,670 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWOU has reached a high of $27.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.51.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TWOU traded on average about 1.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.99M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 77.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.42M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TWOU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.24M with a Short Ratio of 7.14M, compared to 7.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.35% and a Short% of Float of 12.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of -$0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.03 and -$0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.95 and -$0.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWOU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $977.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $958.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $962.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $945.68M, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $995.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $884.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.