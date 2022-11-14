How is Lufax Holding Ltd’s (NYSE: LU) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) closed at $1.83 in the last session, up 10.24% from day before closing price of $1.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16422976 shares were traded. LU stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6900.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

CLSA Downgraded its Buy to Outperform on May 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $6.80.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lufax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 21.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LU has reached a high of $7.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4914, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7056.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LU traded on average about 9.86M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12.52M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.29B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.28B. Insiders hold about 0.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 20M with a Short Ratio of 18.78M, compared to 20.51M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.84 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $0.9, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.06 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.7B, down -13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.45B and the low estimate is $8.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.