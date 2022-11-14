I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in DermTech Inc. (DMTK).

The price of DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) closed at $2.78 in the last session, up 26.36% from day before closing price of $2.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1375779 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DMTK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.40 and its Current Ratio is at 9.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 14, 2022, BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $38 to $19.

On January 07, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $26.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on January 07, 2022, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when RTW INVESTMENTS, LP sold 100,000 shares for $1.77 per share. The transaction valued at 176,660 led to the insider holds 3,018,666 shares of the business.

Wood Todd Michael sold 350 shares of DMTK for $2,096 on Sep 12. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 215,099 shares after completing the transaction at $5.99 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Ibarra Claudia, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 322 shares for $5.99 each. As a result, the insider received 1,929 and left with 160,783 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DMTK has reached a high of $26.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8728, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.8747.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DMTK traded on average about 508.37K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.07M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 30.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.66M. Insiders hold about 5.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DMTK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.84M with a Short Ratio of 2.77M, compared to 2.89M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.45% and a Short% of Float of 12.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.74 and a low estimate of -$1.01, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.94, with high estimates of -$0.7 and low estimates of -$1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.92 and -$4.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.97. EPS for the following year is -$3.7, with 7 analysts recommending between -$3.2 and -$4.02.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.8M to a low estimate of $4.1M. As of the current estimate, DermTech Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.41M, an estimated increase of 45.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.94M, an increase of 87.70% over than the figure of $45.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.3M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DMTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.84M, up 60.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $45M and the low estimate is $25.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 69.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.