I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX).

The price of McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) closed at $5.17 in the last session, up 1.37% from day before closing price of $5.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 588250 shares were traded. MUX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.82.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MUX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 10, 2019, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.20.

On December 11, 2017, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Mah G. Peter bought 23,575 shares for $1.06 per share. The transaction valued at 24,990 led to the insider holds 31,575 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MUX has reached a high of $11.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.44.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MUX traded on average about 350.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 513.46k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 47.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.07M. Insiders hold about 17.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MUX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.36M with a Short Ratio of 1.37M, compared to 1.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.86% and a Short% of Float of 3.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.53 and -$1.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.69. EPS for the following year is -$1.94, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.94 and -$1.94.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MUX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $165.47M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $165.47M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $165.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $184.4M, down -10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $486.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $486.26M and the low estimate is $486.26M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 193.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.