I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Shopify Inc. (SHOP).

After finishing at $36.51 in the prior trading day, Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) closed at $39.44, up 8.03%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 39097814 shares were traded. SHOP stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.13.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SHOP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 28, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $38 to $32.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHOP has reached a high of $176.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.56.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 29.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 29.11M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.27B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.12B. Insiders hold about 0.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SHOP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 41.49M with a Short Ratio of 41.71M, compared to 50.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.27% and a Short% of Float of 5.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 20 analysts recommending between $1.12 and -$0.85.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $2.21B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.29B to a low estimate of $1.91B. As of the current estimate, Shopify Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.74B, an estimated increase of 27.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.98B, an increase of 25.20% less than the figure of $27.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.78B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHOP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.06B, up 23.00% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.85B and the low estimate is $7.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.