I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG).

After finishing at $283.67 in the prior trading day, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) closed at $288.91, up 1.85%. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1812799 shares were traded. SEDG stock price reached its highest trading level at $299.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $279.32.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SEDG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 05, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $389.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on June 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $334.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 when Adest Meir sold 2,500 shares for $250.30 per share. The transaction valued at 625,750 led to the insider holds 159,748 shares of the business.

Adest Meir sold 5,000 shares of SEDG for $1,538,732 on Sep 19. The VP, Core Technologies now owns 162,248 shares after completing the transaction at $307.75 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Adest Meir, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 2,278 shares for $306.56 each. As a result, the insider received 698,344 and left with 167,248 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SolarEdge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 141.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEDG has reached a high of $389.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $190.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 247.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 275.73.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.61M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 55.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.24M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SEDG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.04M with a Short Ratio of 1.87M, compared to 1.87M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.66% and a Short% of Float of 3.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 20 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.63 and a low estimate of $1.12, while EPS last year was $1.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.76, with high estimates of $2.89 and low estimates of $1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.64 and $4.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.42. EPS for the following year is $8.94, with 23 analysts recommending between $10.89 and $6.37.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $822.37M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $830.2M to a low estimate of $784.26M. As of the current estimate, SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $526.4M, an estimated increase of 56.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $856.78M, an increase of 55.20% less than the figure of $56.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $917M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $729.19M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEDG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.96B, up 56.20% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.18B and the low estimate is $3.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.