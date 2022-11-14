I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY).

After finishing at $0.28 in the prior trading day, Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: STRY) closed at $0.30, up 6.25%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0175 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2299793 shares were traded. STRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2625.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of STRY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on June 17, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On June 13, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

On June 03, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Perform rating and target price of $10.Oppenheimer initiated its Perform rating on June 03, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC sold 61 shares for $1.00 per share. The transaction valued at 61 led to the insider holds 7,663 shares of the business.

TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC sold 146,096 shares of STRY for $146,301 on Oct 10. The 10% Owner now owns 18,601,180 shares after completing the transaction at $1.00 per share. On Oct 07, another insider, TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 20 shares for $1.01 each. As a result, the insider received 20 and left with 7,724 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STRY has reached a high of $10.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2347, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4174.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.98M shares per day over the past 3-months and 14.74M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 162.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.64M. Insiders hold about 17.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.90% stake in the company. Shares short for STRY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.51M with a Short Ratio of 2.44M, compared to 3.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.50% and a Short% of Float of 4.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.01 and -$1.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.43. EPS for the following year is -$1.08, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.72 and -$1.67.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $88.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $94.82M and the low estimate is $82.21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 123.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.