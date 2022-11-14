I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Vroom Inc. (VRM).

After finishing at $0.95 in the prior trading day, Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) closed at $1.11, up 16.47%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1570 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6523611 shares were traded. VRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9402.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VRM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 13 when Zakowicz Agnieszka sold 160 shares for $1.11 per share. The transaction valued at 177 led to the insider holds 208,102 shares of the business.

Zakowicz Agnieszka sold 812 shares of VRM for $1,381 on Sep 14. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 208,262 shares after completing the transaction at $1.70 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, Krakowiak Robert R., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 11,233 shares for $1.70 each. As a result, the insider received 19,101 and left with 570,326 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRM has reached a high of $20.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2476, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2390.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.91M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 138.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.53M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VRM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 28.19M with a Short Ratio of 29.03M, compared to 25.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.41% and a Short% of Float of 22.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.74, while EPS last year was -$0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.58, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.36 and -$2.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.68. EPS for the following year is -$2.55, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.87 and -$2.83.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $462.78M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $635M to a low estimate of $400M. As of the current estimate, Vroom Inc.’s year-ago sales were $888M, an estimated decrease of -47.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $419.63M, a decrease of -55.10% less than the figure of -$47.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $467M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $352.41M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.18B, down -29.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.82B and the low estimate is $1.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.