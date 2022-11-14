In spite of Babylon Holdings Limited’s (NYSE:BBLN) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Babylon Holdings Limited’s stock clocked out at $0.53, up 10.53% from its previous closing price of $0.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0505 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1398726 shares were traded. BBLN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4775.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BBLN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

On April 28, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $5.50.

On January 12, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on January 12, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBLN has reached a high of $10.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5280, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9287.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BBLN traded 802.14K shares on average per day over the past three months and 651.87k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 385.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 201.95M. Insiders hold about 42.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BBLN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.76M with a Short Ratio of 2.51M, compared to 2.69M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.65% and a Short% of Float of 2.34%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.74 and -$1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.91. EPS for the following year is -$0.69, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$1.04.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $271.64M. It ranges from a high estimate of $289.9M to a low estimate of $262.7M. As of the current estimate, Babylon Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $74.46M, an estimated increase of 264.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $275.17M, an increase of 129.90% less than the figure of $264.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $295.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $265.09M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBLN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $322.92M, up 236.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.88B and the low estimate is $1.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 43.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.