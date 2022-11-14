In spite of CorMedix Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CRMD) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) closed at $3.71 up 20.06% from its previous closing price of $3.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.6200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1059795 shares were traded. CRMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8699 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CorMedix Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.80 and its Current Ratio is at 11.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on February 17, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $31.

On September 29, 2020, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $22.

On September 21, 2020, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.Truist initiated its Buy rating on September 21, 2020, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Todisco Joseph bought 4,700 shares for $3.92 per share. The transaction valued at 18,424 led to the insider holds 222,169 shares of the business.

Kaplan Myron bought 5,000 shares of CRMD for $18,900 on May 17. The Director now owns 160,034 shares after completing the transaction at $3.78 per share. On May 16, another insider, Todisco Joseph, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $3.38 each. As a result, the insider paid 33,800 and bolstered with 217,469 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1382.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRMD has reached a high of $8.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1188, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9504.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRMD has traded an average of 224.67K shares per day and 271.61k over the past ten days. A total of 41.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.70M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CRMD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.56M with a Short Ratio of 1.64M, compared to 1.62M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.78% and a Short% of Float of 3.81%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.77 and -$0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.84. EPS for the following year is -$0.91, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.7 and -$1.08.