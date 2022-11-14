In spite of SiTime Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SITM) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM) closed at $107.47 up 2.28% from its previous closing price of $105.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 571158 shares were traded. SITM stock price reached its highest trading level at $109.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $103.13.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SiTime Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 94.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.60 and its Current Ratio is at 18.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on October 11, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $125 from $210 previously.

On August 30, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $225.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Bonnot Lionel sold 399 shares for $87.00 per share. The transaction valued at 34,713 led to the insider holds 104,510 shares of the business.

Assaderaghi Fariborz sold 1,540 shares of SITM for $150,535 on Sep 01. The insider now owns 115,145 shares after completing the transaction at $97.75 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, Assaderaghi Fariborz, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 468 shares for $113.00 each. As a result, the insider received 52,884 and left with 116,685 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SiTime’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 55.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SITM has reached a high of $341.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 159.14.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SITM has traded an average of 390.78K shares per day and 474.1k over the past ten days. A total of 21.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.19M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SITM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.18M with a Short Ratio of 1.88M, compared to 1.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.25% and a Short% of Float of 13.52%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $1.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.8 and $3.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.69. EPS for the following year is $3.79, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.62 and $2.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SITM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $297.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $287.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $293.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $218.81M, up 34.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $321.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $355.3M and the low estimate is $277M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.