In the case of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS), what’s next?

The closing price of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) was $0.15 for the day, up 10.96% from the previous closing price of $0.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0148 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5450942 shares were traded. PBTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1556 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1352.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PBTS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBTS has reached a high of $2.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6270, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6616.

Shares Statistics:

PBTS traded an average of 5.89M shares per day over the past three months and 5.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 135.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.38M. Insiders hold about 19.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.88% stake in the company. Shares short for PBTS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.29M with a Short Ratio of 3.35M, compared to 1.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.09% and a Short% of Float of 1.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.