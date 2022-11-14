In the case of Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP), what’s next?

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) closed the day trading at $11.58 up 7.92% from the previous closing price of $10.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 50923628 shares were traded. SNAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.53.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SNAP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 125.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on October 21, 2022, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $10 from $12 previously.

On October 21, 2022, Susquehanna reiterated its Neutral rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $8.

Stifel reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on October 21, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 when Spiegel Evan sold 250,000 shares for $7.54 per share. The transaction valued at 1,885,500 led to the insider holds 4,077,844 shares of the business.

Murphy Robert C. sold 900,000 shares of SNAP for $6,803,010 on Oct 24. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 72,701,841 shares after completing the transaction at $7.56 per share. On Oct 17, another insider, Andersen Derek, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 374 shares for $10.70 each. As a result, the insider received 4,001 and left with 1,036,049 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNAP has reached a high of $57.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.14.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SNAP traded about 52.62M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SNAP traded about 44.36M shares per day. A total of 1.61B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.23B. Insiders hold about 8.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SNAP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 56.3M with a Short Ratio of 77.60M, compared to 58.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.51% and a Short% of Float of 5.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 23 analysts recommending between $0.65 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

31 analysts predict $1.31B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.37B to a low estimate of $1.27B. As of the current estimate, Snap Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.3B, an estimated increase of 0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.1B, an increase of 7.90% over than the figure of $0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.04B.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.12B, up 12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 34 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.93B and the low estimate is $4.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.