In the case of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W), what’s next?

The closing price of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) was $41.47 for the day, up 12.69% from the previous closing price of $36.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6529590 shares were traded. W stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.65.

Ratios:

Our analysis of W’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on October 10, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when Schaferkordt Anke sold 139 shares for $37.35 per share. The transaction valued at 5,192 led to the insider holds 2,615 shares of the business.

Netzer Thomas sold 3,909 shares of W for $145,688 on Nov 02. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 63,405 shares after completing the transaction at $37.27 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, Gulliver Kate, who serves as the CFO and Chief Admin Officer of the company, sold 1,316 shares for $37.31 each. As a result, the insider received 49,100 and left with 16,024 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, W has reached a high of $298.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.54.

Shares Statistics:

W traded an average of 4.19M shares per day over the past three months and 5.5M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 106.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.78M. Shares short for W as of Oct 13, 2022 were 21.24M with a Short Ratio of 22.20M, compared to 20.19M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.97% and a Short% of Float of 38.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 29 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.71 and a low estimate of -$3.71, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.61, with high estimates of -$0.81 and low estimates of -$2.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.39 and -$8.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.48. EPS for the following year is -$4.74, with 31 analysts recommending between -$2.38 and -$8.97.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 27 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.02B to a low estimate of $2.66B. As of the current estimate, Wayfair Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.12B, an estimated decrease of -9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.05B, a decrease of -6.30% over than the figure of -$9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.8B.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for W’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.71B, down -11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.03B and the low estimate is $11.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.