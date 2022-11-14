In What Direction Will Aytu BioPharma Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AYTU) Stock Goes From Here?

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) closed the day trading at $0.19 up 21.24% from the previous closing price of $0.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0339 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2997975 shares were traded. AYTU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1610.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AYTU, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on March 30, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On May 29, 2020, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AYTU has reached a high of $2.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1836, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6112.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AYTU traded about 1.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AYTU traded about 705.92k shares per day. A total of 62.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.57M. Insiders hold about 2.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AYTU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.78M with a Short Ratio of 1.78M, compared to 1.06M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.86% and a Short% of Float of 2.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.34.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $24.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.3M to a low estimate of $24.3M. As of the current estimate, Aytu BioPharma Inc.’s year-ago sales were $22.1M, an estimated increase of 10.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AYTU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $113.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $106.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $110.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $96.67M, up 13.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $115.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $115.2M and the low estimate is $115.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.