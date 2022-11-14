In What Direction Will Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FFIE) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) was $0.63 for the day, up 1.84% from the previous closing price of $0.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0114 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23283125 shares were traded. FFIE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5730.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FFIE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 16, 2021, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $10.

On August 17, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on August 17, 2021, with a $17 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FFIE has reached a high of $9.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7062, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9096.

Shares Statistics:

FFIE traded an average of 25.43M shares per day over the past three months and 20M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 322.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.55M. Insiders hold about 44.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FFIE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 43.61M with a Short Ratio of 49.05M, compared to 29.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.10% and a Short% of Float of 30.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was -$0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.63 and -$1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.63. EPS for the following year is -$1.3, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.3 and -$1.3.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $300M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $300M and the low estimate is $300M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 727.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.