In What Direction Will iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s (NASDAQ:ICLK) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) was $0.24 for the day, down -5.96% from the previous closing price of $0.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0149 from its previous closing price. On the day, 522611 shares were traded. ICLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2249.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ICLK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2020, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.50.Alliance Global Partners initiated its Buy rating on January 27, 2020, with a $8.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICLK has reached a high of $7.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1537, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.9544.

Shares Statistics:

ICLK traded an average of 239.29K shares per day over the past three months and 20.14k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 96.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.18M. Insiders hold about 2.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ICLK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 98.32k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 117.34k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.24 and -$0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.42 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $39.6M to a low estimate of $37.71M. As of the current estimate, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s year-ago sales were $86.82M, an estimated decrease of -55.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $39.53M, a decrease of -48.20% over than the figure of -$55.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $39.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $39.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICLK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $412M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $162.56M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $217.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $307.7M, down -29.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $272.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $560M and the low estimate is $149.93M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.