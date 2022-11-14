Invest in Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $3.58 in the prior trading day, Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) closed at $3.64, up 1.68%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2168985 shares were traded. EQX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EQX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded -0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Equinox’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQX has reached a high of $9.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3866, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3321.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.86M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 304.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 280.61M. Insiders hold about 8.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.17% stake in the company. Shares short for EQX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.63M with a Short Ratio of 12.35M, compared to 11.19M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08B, down -4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.08B and the low estimate is $1.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.