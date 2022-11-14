Invest in Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) closed at $0.26 in the last session, up 11.38% from day before closing price of $0.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0262 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9864530 shares were traded. IDEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2712 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2305.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IDEX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 11, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $3.

On April 14, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on April 14, 2021, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 21 when Poor Alfred bought 400,000 shares for $0.25 per share. The transaction valued at 100,000 led to the insider holds 1,889,125 shares of the business.

Poor Alfred bought 19,775 shares of IDEX for $19,973 on Jan 21. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,489,125 shares after completing the transaction at $1.01 per share. On Jan 20, another insider, Poor Alfred, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 14,500 shares for $1.07 each. As a result, the insider paid 15,515 and bolstered with 1,469,350 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IDEX has reached a high of $2.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3322, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6714.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IDEX traded on average about 8.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.26M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 563.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 511.39M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.10% stake in the company. Shares short for IDEX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 36.51M with a Short Ratio of 39.77M, compared to 40.32M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.74% and a Short% of Float of 6.85%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $43.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $43.2M to a low estimate of $43.2M. As of the current estimate, Ideanomics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $27.05M, an estimated increase of 59.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $48.8M, an increase of 85.90% over than the figure of $59.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $48.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $48.8M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IDEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $151.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $151.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $151.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $114.08M, up 32.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $396.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $396.1M and the low estimate is $396.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 161.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.