Investing in ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) closed at $8.85 up 6.50% from its previous closing price of $8.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1143692 shares were traded. ACVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.35.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ACV Auctions Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 10, 2022, Barrington Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Chamoun George sold 91,465 shares for $9.19 per share. The transaction valued at 840,792 led to the insider holds 220,559 shares of the business.

Chamoun George sold 84,841 shares of ACVA for $774,446 on Oct 31. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 220,559 shares after completing the transaction at $9.13 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, Chamoun George, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 82,070 shares for $8.90 each. As a result, the insider received 730,201 and left with 220,559 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACVA has reached a high of $22.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.82.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACVA has traded an average of 1.35M shares per day and 1.46M over the past ten days. A total of 157.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.11M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ACVA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.07M with a Short Ratio of 8.01M, compared to 7.23M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.11% and a Short% of Float of 7.05%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $437M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $419M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $429.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $358.44M, up 19.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $513.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $578.9M and the low estimate is $442M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.