Investing in Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) closed at $2.70 up 8.00% from its previous closing price of $2.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 754241 shares were traded. OCUP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ocuphire Pharma Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 when Sooch Mina bought 12,500 shares for $2.02 per share. The transaction valued at 25,300 led to the insider holds 425,022 shares of the business.

MANUSO JAMES S J bought 5,000 shares of OCUP for $9,950 on May 20. The Director now owns 21,570 shares after completing the transaction at $1.99 per share. On May 19, another insider, Sooch Mina, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 12,500 shares for $2.07 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,879 and bolstered with 412,522 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCUP has reached a high of $5.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2494, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4922.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OCUP has traded an average of 184.01K shares per day and 899.93k over the past ten days. A total of 20.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.03M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OCUP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 302.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.35M, compared to 459.38k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.47% and a Short% of Float of 1.52%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.03 and -$1.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.18. EPS for the following year is -$1.37, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.04 and -$1.89.